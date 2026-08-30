Pratibha Ranta’s ₹75,000 Floral Anarkali Steals The Spotlight At Revolutionaries Trailer Launch

By: Aanchal C | August 30, 2026
Pratibha Ranta attended the Revolutionaries trailer launch in a dreamy floral Anarkali that blended traditional elegance with a modern, romantic mood
The ₹75,000 Anarkali by Mahima Mahajan came in a soft dusty blush-pink shade, covered in an intricate floral print that gave the ensemble a delicate and feminine finish
It was adorned with intricate embroidery, shimmer and embellishment, and featured deep neckline, sheer full sleeves and a floor-length silhouette
She paired the Anarkali with a sage-green and blush-toned dupatta. Its ornate border and sequin detailing added subtle sparkle while breaking up the pastel palette
Pratibha kept her jewellery elegant but striking, opting for a diamond choker and statement rings that complemented the intricate detailing of the outfit without overpowering it
Her beauty look stayed soft and luminous, featuring a dewy base, shimmering eye makeup, rosy cheeks and nude lips for an effortless glam finish
She completed the look with middle-parted messy braids, adding a relaxed, slightly bohemian touch to the otherwise polished ethnic ensemble
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