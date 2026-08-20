Pooja Hegde Makes India Proud At New York Gala, Stuns In Hot-Red Corset Saree Look

By: Aanchal C | August 20, 2026
Pooja Hegde was honoured with a special award by the Public Advocate for the City of New York at the Bharat Beyond Borders Grand Gala
For the prestigious occasion, the actress donned a hot red saree covered in intricate gold-toned embellishments and sequins
She paired the modern drape with a strapless, sweetheart-neckline corset blouse, designed with structured boning, a fitted silhouette and a lace-up criss-cross detailing in the back
Pooja kept the pallu draped traditionally over one shoulder, while the fitted pleats and embellished fabric create a streamlined, figure-skimming look
She accessorised with statement gold jhumka-style earrings, layered bangles and rings, keeping the jewellery predominantly traditional and gold-toned
The actress opted for soft-glam makeup, with defined eyes, sculpted features, a warm complexion and muted nude-toned lips, allowing the bright red saree to remain the focal point
Her short, dark hair was styled in soft, loose waves, parted slightly to the side, giving the otherwise elaborate look a relaxed finish
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