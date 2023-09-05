Planning The G20 Long Weekend? 7 Must-Visit Places Near Delhi To Spend Time With Your Family & Friends

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 05, 2023
Amritsar, Punjab tour combines national, pilgrimage, and farm experiences, all together. You can begin the tour by going to the Golden Temple, Wagah Border and Jallianwala Bagh. Later you can take a calm farm stay and get a taste of country life. Make sure to try the Punjabi food and Lassi!
Jaipur, Rajasthan is one of the mot popular tourist destinations in India. Make use of the G20 long weekend, by visiting historical monuments like Hawa Mahal, Amber Fort, City Palace, and Jantar Mantar. Don't forget to trey out some amazing tasty food like Laal Maas, Ghewar, Lazi, Dal Baati Churma as well
Sonipat, Haryana is perfect for a Wellness getaway. You can take a vacation with Naad Wellness Resort to begin a transforming journey. The resort is known for their yoga and meditation classes, nourishing spa treatments and carefully cooked, healthful meals
Travel to Agra, Uttar Pradesh to experience your Wah Taj moment! Take a walk through history by visiting the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri. Make sure to enjoy the well-known street foods of Agra like Petha, Mughlai Cuisine, Bedai, and Jalebi. An get ready to explore the local marketplaces popular for textiles, leather items, jewellery, and handicraft items
Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand is a perfect place for all nature and wildlife lovers! Get ready to enjoy biodiversity and wide range of activities, including wildlife safaris, bird viewing, the Dhikala Zone, the Museum, river rafting and nature walks
Rishikesh, Uttarakhand is known for its spirituality and nature. The Place is populr amongst the youth for adventure activities like Bungee jumping and river rafting as well. Make sure to visit the beautiful temples and attend the Gange Aarti in the evening as well
Jaisalmer, Rajasthan is another popular tourist destination that you simply cannot miss. Visit the beautiful historical forts in the morning and enjoy the desert safari at night
Thanks For Reading!