In Pics: Women In Sarees At Mumbai's Malad Walkathon

By: Rahul M | December 02, 2025
The Malad Walkathon in Mumbai kicked off at 6:15 am, with women draped in elegant sarees participating in the special 3 km segment
This year's edition reportedly saw nearly 5,000–6,000 walkers across multiple categories, turning Malad’s streets into a festive fitness zone
Participant Suhani chose a classic saree paired with exquisite jewellery, adding a touch of tradition to the sporty morning
Sharing her walkathon moment online, she posted a heartfelt caption celebrating the blend of culture and fitness
"I love everything that this event stands for! The spirit of community brought together by the love of staying healthy!" Suhani stated in the caption
The colourful drapes and energetic pace created a striking visual, highlighting how fitness events are embracing cultural expression
Fitness watches strapped to their hands, the women didn't hesitate to flaunt their jewellery and pretty smiles
