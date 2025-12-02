In Pics: Women In Sarees At Mumbai's Malad Walkathon

By: Rahul M | December 02, 2025

The Malad Walkathon in Mumbai kicked off at 6:15 am, with women draped in elegant sarees participating in the special 3 km segment

This year's edition reportedly saw nearly 5,000–6,000 walkers across multiple categories, turning Malad’s streets into a festive fitness zone

Participant Suhani chose a classic saree paired with exquisite jewellery, adding a touch of tradition to the sporty morning

Sharing her walkathon moment online, she posted a heartfelt caption celebrating the blend of culture and fitness

"I love everything that this event stands for! The spirit of community brought together by the love of staying healthy!" Suhani stated in the caption

The colourful drapes and energetic pace created a striking visual, highlighting how fitness events are embracing cultural expression

Fitness watches strapped to their hands, the women didn't hesitate to flaunt their jewellery and pretty smiles

Thanks For Reading!

Who Is Chavundi Daiva? Ranveer Singh Called This Revered Deity 'Female Ghost' In Viral Mimicry Video
Find out More