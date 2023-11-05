Photos: Bright Saffron Blossoms Paint Pampore Purple For Harvest Season In Srinagar

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 05, 2023

A farmer winnows the freshly plucked saffron flowers at a field during the cultivation season, in Pampore.

ANI

A view of the saffron flowers blooming at a field during the cultivation season.

ANI

A farmer arranges the freshly plucked saffron flowers at a field.

ANI

Women farmers pluck the blooming flowers in a basket, in Pampore on Sunday.

ANI

A view of the freshly bloomed saffron flowers.

ANI

Farmers pluck the bloomed saffron flowers during the cultivation season.

ANI

A farmer shows the harvested saffron flowers.

ANI

A view of the freshly bloomed saffron flowers during in Pampore of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI

