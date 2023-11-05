Photos: Delhi Gasps For Air After AQI Plunges To 'Severe Plus' Again

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 05, 2023
Delhi's air quality on Sunday morning once again plunged to 'severe plus' as a thick haze engulfed the national capital, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 15.8 degree Celsius, one notch above the season's normal.
The relative humidity was recorded 96 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The pollution levels in the city once again reached the 'severe plus' category due to unfavourable wind conditions, particularly calm winds during the night.
The air quality index (AQI) deteriorated from 415 at 4 pm on Saturday to 460 at 7 am on Sunday.
An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-450 'severe'.
An AQI above 450 falls in the 'severe plus' category.
To curb the rising pollution in the national capital, the Delhi Fire Services has joined hands with the Delhi government to spray water at several hotspots, officials said on Sunday.
Under the Centre's air pollution control plan, all emergency measures, including a ban on polluting trucks, commercial four-wheelers, and all types of construction, are mandated to be initiated and enforced in the National Capital Region if the AQI crosses the 450-mark.
