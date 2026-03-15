Parineeti Chopra Enjoys 'Chill Time' With Husband Raghav Chadha During Thailand Vacation, Savours Local Foods

By: Aanchal C | March 15, 2026
Parineeti Chopra is currently enjoying a relaxing vacation in Thailand with her husband, Raghav Chadha, and their travel moments are giving major couple-goals vibes online
The duo has been soaking in the tropical charm of the destination, spending time by scenic beaches and exploring vibrant local streets during their laid-back getaway
Apart from sightseeing, the couple also attended what Parineeti described as a “divine family wedding,” making the trip a blend of celebration and relaxation
Parineeti first shared glimpses from the holiday on social media, capturing sweet candid moments and scenic snapshots from their Thailand adventures
Soon after, Raghav posted his own set of pictures, jokingly writing, “She posted the first set. My phone had better pictures, so here’s part two.”
One highlight from their food trail was a unique coconut dessert served in a real coconut shell, topped with ice cream, juicy mango chunks and crunchy peanuts
From beachside downtime to indulging in local flavours, Parineeti and Raghav’s Thailand vacation appears to be the perfect mix of romance, food and “chill time.”
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