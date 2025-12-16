Palak Tiwari Celebrates Christmas The Desi Way In Stunning Lehengas

By: Rahul M | December 16, 2025

Actress Palak Tiwari added a traditional Indian touch to her Christmas celebrations by sharing a series of festive lehenga pictures

In one look, she embraced classic Christmas hues, wearing a rich red lehenga that radiated festive charm

She paired the outfit with an elegant diamond choker, keeping the overall styling refined and graceful

Switching things up, Palak opted for a striking green ensemble in her second look

The outfit featured a strapless, corset-style blouse teamed with a flowing lehenga skirt and a coordinated dupatta

She completed the look with a colourful choker, matching earrings, bangles, a statement ring, and softly waved, centre-parted hair

