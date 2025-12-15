Disha Patani Looks Sizzling Hot In Butter Yellow Mini Dress: See Photos

By: Rahul M | December 15, 2025

Disha Patani is turning heads yet again, proving that bold fashion and effortless glamour are her strong suits

The actress recently stepped out in a butter-yellow bodycon mini dress that hugged her toned silhouette perfectly

The strapless, bandage-style design with a plunging neckline added a bold, party-ready edge to the look

She kept accessories chic with dangling diamond earrings, letting the dress remain the hero of the outfit

Shiny heels and a pearl-adorned clutch elevated the look, adding just the right amount of glamour without overpowering the outfit

Disha opted for a fresh, dewy makeup look featuring softly blushed cheeks, highlighted skin, and nude glossy lips

Her side-parted, naturally wavy hair flowed freely, adding a relaxed yet sensual finish to the look

