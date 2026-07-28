'Paaji Aap Ne Toh Perfect Yorker Dal Diya': Cricketer Arsheep Singh's GF Samreen Kaur Serves Timeless Fashion Goals

By: Rahul M | July 28, 2026

India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh recently made his relationship with girlfriend Samreen Kaur official on Instagram, calling her 'my person' with romantic pictures

For the unversed, Samreen is a Punjabi actress and has appeared in multiple music videos

She has also starred in the movie 83, based on India's 1983 World Cup win under Kapil Dev's captaincy

Beyond her acting, Samreen has an equally impactful Instagram feed, showcasing an array of styles

She oozed elegance in a classic Punjabi kurta and pyjama, featuring multi-toned floral colours

The actress stunned in a midi dress which seamlessly blended Indian heritage with modern design

She looked breathtaking in a metallic saree look, paired with an embellished blouse, dangling earrings and a luxe bag

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