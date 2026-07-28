'Paaji Aap Ne Toh Perfect Yorker Dal Diya': Cricketer Arsheep Singh's GF Samreen Kaur Serves Timeless Fashion Goals

By: Rahul M | July 28, 2026
India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh recently made his relationship with girlfriend Samreen Kaur official on Instagram, calling her 'my person' with romantic pictures
For the unversed, Samreen is a Punjabi actress and has appeared in multiple music videos
She has also starred in the movie 83, based on India's 1983 World Cup win under Kapil Dev's captaincy
Beyond her acting, Samreen has an equally impactful Instagram feed, showcasing an array of styles
She oozed elegance in a classic Punjabi kurta and pyjama, featuring multi-toned floral colours
The actress stunned in a midi dress which seamlessly blended Indian heritage with modern design
She looked breathtaking in a metallic saree look, paired with an embellished blouse, dangling earrings and a luxe bag
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