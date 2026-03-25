'Om Namah Shivay': Ananya Panday Offers Prayers At Dwarkadhish Temple, Shares Photos From Her Serene Visit

By: Aanchal C | March 25, 2026

Ananya Panday stepped away from the spotlight for a soul-stirring visit to the revered Dwarkadhish Temple in Dwarka, one of Gujarat's holiest cities

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram the actress wrote: "Nageshwar," "Dwarkadhish," and "Om Namah Shivaya"

Several pictures from the visit showed Ananya offering prayers inside the temple, while others captured warm moments with family members outside the premises

She kept her look simple and elegant in a soft pastel kurta paired with a dupatta that blended beautifully with the serene surroundings of the temple

The visit also featured the iconic gateway to Dwarka, a grand arch adorned with artwork of Lord Krishna and mythological scenes

The mention of Nageshwar in her caption suggests Ananya may have also visited the Nageshwar Jyotirlinga Temple, one of the twelve sacred Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva

From offering prayers to soaking in the sanctity of one of India's most sacred sites, Ananya's Dwarka visit offered fans insight into the actress' spiritual side

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