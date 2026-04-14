Nushrratt Bharuccha Serves One Of Her Most Regal Desi Looks In Ivory Lehenga & Corset-Style Blouse

By: Aanchal C | April 14, 2026
Nushrratt Bharuccha recently brought regal drama to the spotlight with her latest desi look, serving modern royalty vibes in an ethereal ivory ensemble
The actress stunned in a heavily embellished lehenga by Simone, featuring intricate embroidery and delicate detailing that added richness to the soft ivory palette
The voluminous skirt created a graceful, flowy silhouette, giving the outfit a dreamy, almost bridal-like elegance
Elevating the look, she paired it with a corset-style blouse that featured structured boning, a plunging sweetheart neckline, and a sharp V-shaped hemline for a contemporary twist
Ditching the traditional pallu, Nushrratt draped the dupatta in a cape-over both shoulders, adding a couture edge to the classic lehenga
Her accessories were equally stunning, featuring a statement choker, dainty earrings, and minimal bracelets that complemented without overpowering the outfit
Keeping the glam soft yet striking, she went for dewy, glowing skin, smoky eyes, nude lips, and centre-parted soft waves that completed the regal aesthetic effortlessly
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