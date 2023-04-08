Not Empire State, SUMMIT One Vanderbilt glass observation deck is New York's latest attraction that offers 'exhilarating view' at 1200 ft

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 08, 2023
SUMMIT One Vanderbilt is located on the top 3 floors of One Vanderbilt is new York's latest attraction
SUMMIT is 150 feet taller than the Empire State Building, hence the observation deck shows the city 1,200 feet above the ground
It provides visitors with various options for experience New York from an impressive height and allows users to step on a glass floor
Located on the top three floors is an immersive, multi-sensory experience with art installations, floor to ceiling mirrors, and of course, BIG views
Mixing sound, lighting and production design, the space creates an environment that gives the impression of limitless space
Created by Kenzo Digital, these mirrored rooms, glass sky boxes combine to form a fully immersive art experience with some of the best views of the city
The fourth tallest building in New York is situated adjacent to the Grand Central Terminal
Thanks For Reading!