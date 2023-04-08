9 Natural landmarks in Asia that every tourist must visit once

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 08, 2023
Mount Everest in Nepal is the highest mountain peak on Earth. Its elevation is 8,848.86 m above sea level
Loktak Lake, India is a freshwater lake with surface area varying from 250 sq km to 500 sq km. The lake is located at Moirang in Northeast state of Manipur
Danxia landform, China is a unique landscape that is formed from red-coloured sandstones and conglomerates. The landscape consists of a red bed characterized by steep cliffs
Ha Long Bay, Vietnam is popular for its emerald waters and towering limestone islands topped by rainforests. These islands are named on their shapes, including Stone Dog and Teapot islets
Mount Fuji, Japan is is an active volcano about 100 kilometers southwest of Tokyo. At 3,776 meters the peak is also a pilgrimage site for centuries
Pangong Lake, India is situated at an elevation of 4,225 m. The endorheic lake spans through eastern Ladakh and West Tibet
Pamukkale Hot Springs in Turkey is a traveller's delight. The mineral-rich thermal waters that flow down the bright white terraces of a steep valley side is located in western Turkey
Sundarbans is the UNESCO World Heritage Site that is shared by India and Bangladesh. The delta is known for its mangrove forests and Royal Bengal Tiger
Chocolate hills, Philippines is a treat to your eyes. With as many as 1,776 hills spread over an area of more than 50 sq km its not less than a spectacle
