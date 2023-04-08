9 Natural landmarks in Asia that every tourist must visit once

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 08, 2023

Mount Everest in Nepal is the highest mountain peak on Earth. Its elevation is 8,848.86 m above sea level

Loktak Lake, India is a freshwater lake with surface area varying from 250 sq km to 500 sq km. The lake is located at Moirang in Northeast state of Manipur

Danxia landform, China is a unique landscape that is formed from red-coloured sandstones and conglomerates. The landscape consists of a red bed characterized by steep cliffs

Ha Long Bay, Vietnam is popular for its emerald waters and towering limestone islands topped by rainforests. These islands are named on their shapes, including Stone Dog and Teapot islets

Mount Fuji, Japan is is an active volcano about 100 kilometers southwest of Tokyo. At 3,776 meters the peak is also a pilgrimage site for centuries

Pangong Lake, India is situated at an elevation of 4,225 m. The endorheic lake spans through eastern Ladakh and West Tibet

Pamukkale Hot Springs in Turkey is a traveller's delight. The mineral-rich thermal waters that flow down the bright white terraces of a steep valley side is located in western Turkey

Sundarbans is the UNESCO World Heritage Site that is shared by India and Bangladesh. The delta is known for its mangrove forests and Royal Bengal Tiger

Chocolate hills, Philippines is a treat to your eyes. With as many as 1,776 hills spread over an area of more than 50 sq km its not less than a spectacle

