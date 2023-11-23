No Shave November: Bollywood Celebs Who Gave Major Beard Goals In 2023

By: Shreya Sur | November 23, 2023
Vicky Kaushal: One of the most celebrated actor, Vicky Kaushal's present look for the film Sam Bahadur is going viral. Many men in the country have taken up the look and there's no deny that the actor is looking classy in the look
Ranbir Kapoor: How can we miss, Ranbir Kapoor's new Animal look. The actor is acing the look and giving major beard goals to many men
Yash: One of the most admired celebrity when it comes to looks, is KGF actor Yash. His look in the film is followed by thousands of his fans across the county. Not just his beard but his long-hair has been adapted to complete the look by his fans
Ranveer Singh: Who can forget his look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavat. His luscious mane is famous among many of his fans. However, it is advisable to invest in good face and beard washes to keep it clean
Shahid Kapoor: He does all of his roles beautifully. But his looks too are admired. His last look from the web series Bloody Daddy is still famous and the present look with short hair and beard is decent and fans are loving it
Saif Ali Khan: One can't imagine Saif Ali Khan without beard. He looks pretty handsome in beard and gives serious beard goals to all the grown up mans. His recent pictures from a vacation with family had many men take inspiration for his new look
