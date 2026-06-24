Nitanshi Goel Looks Bombshell In ₹2.28 Lakh Sequined Saree With Hot Pink Blouse

By: Aanchal C | June 24, 2026
Nitanshi Goel shared a series of stunning photographs on Instagram, showcasing a look that beautifully blended traditional craftsmanship with bold modern twist
The actress draped a dazzling grey sequinned saree, featuring intricate hand embroidery with shimmering trims scattered throughout the fabric and a heavily embellished border
Adding a stunning contrast to the muted saree was a vibrant hot pink blouse that instantly elevated the look
The blouse design was equally eye-catching with a sweetheart neckline and strapless pattern, making the outfit stand out even more
According to the designer label's website, the hand-embroidered saree is priced at approximately ₹2.28 lakh
Nitanshi kept her accessories impactful yet refined with a pair of statement pink floral earrings that complemented the blouse beautifully, along with a few bold rings that added extra sparkle
A glowing base, rosy cheeks, shimmering eyes and glossy lips enhanced her natural radiance, while soft middle-parted waves completed the glamorous ethnic look
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