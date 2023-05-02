Nita Ambani's diet plan: Green veggies to nuts and fruits, here's what Mukesh Ambani's wife eats in a day

By: Priyanka Chandani | May 02, 2023
multiple luxury cars, exotic jewellery and clothes and customised lipsticks and handbag collection to a luxury tea set and a private jet, Nita Ambani's aspirational life only gets bigger.But there's very little known about her diet and her routine on a normal day. Here's what Mukesh Ambani's wife eats in a day and what are the habits that she performs every day
Never skips her workout: 59-year-old Nita Ambani can still give a lot of young girls a run for their money when it comes to fitness and facial glow. What goes behind her beautiful appearance is her strict fitness routine. Reportedly, Nita Ambani never skips workout. She hits the gym and also practices yoga. She also prefers swimming to maintain her health and physique
Nuts, beetroot, and more for breakfast: The philanthropist follows a strict diet plan from breakfast to dinner in order to maintain her admirable physique, fitness, and health. Starting with her breakfast, Nita prefers to have some dry fruits, which are rich in proteins, calcium, and vital micro-nutrients
Along with the dry fruits, Nita also adds an egg white omelette to her breakfast. A beetroot juice is never a miss for her
Green vegetable for lunch: A healthy breakfast is followed by a filled lunch which includes green veggies. Nita mostly prefers to take a bowl of veggie soup in lunch
Dinner is light but rich in health: Nita Ambani is a vegetarian and takes very light dinner which is mostly filled with some green vegetables, sprouts, and soup
Fruits after every meal: Reportedly, entrepreneur never skips a day without consuming fruits between every meal
Detox water to flush toxins: The hype around detox water can't be ignored. Among many renowned personalities, Nita Ambani is one of them who consumes detox water every day. Detox water helps enhance digestion, acts as an energy booster, boosts immunity, and improves skin texture
Thanks For Reading!