New York Fashion Week 2023: 7 Stunning Runway Looks That You Can Take Inspiration From

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 10, 2023

Ralph Lauren's collection this year showcased some classic fusion pieces. This golden halter neck sequence dress is something that you can take inspiration from for your next party night

Twitter/Ralph Lauren

This printed co-ord set is a street style by Helmut Lang is here to stay. This look is perfect for your casual look and any day outing. Instead of this black and white print, you can also opt for a colourful print

Twitter/Helmut Lang

Another classic piece from Ralph Lauren's collection. This blue off shoulder dress with fringe is another style that is a perfect for your dinner dates and cocktail parties

Twitter/Ralph Lauren

One shoulder top paired with white pants by Prabal Gurung is a look that can be worn at professional and personal occasions. Finish the look with a loose long jacket and big statement earrings

Twitter/Prabal Gurung

Metallic with gemetric pattern is another fusion look that can paired up with each other for casual and personal occasions. You can add few long necklaces to amp up the look

Twitter/Ralph Lauren

Short jacket and long skirt look by Coach can never go wrong. Pair it up with a statement bag and quirky balck shades to finish the look

Twitter

A floral maxi dress with denim jacket is a look that is perfect for your casual look. You can wear this look for a day event and as well a night event. Pair it up with long necklaces, big statement earrings and other accesories

Twitter/Ralph Lauren

