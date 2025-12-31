New Year's Eve 2026 Party Look: Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor & More Bollywood-Approved Styles To Steal

By: Rahul M | December 31, 2025
When it comes to ringing in the New Year, Bollywood stars never miss the chance to dazzle with their looks. So, if you’re still figuring out what to wear on December 31, take cues from these celeb-inspired outfits:
A pink sequined mini dress like Ananya Panday's is flirty, youthful, and party-perfect. Pair with strappy heels, soft waves, and glossy lips for a statement look without trying too hard
Elegant yet daring, Khushi Kapoor's sleek black gown with a deep neckline instantly elevates your party vibe. Keep accessories minimal and let the silhouette do the talking
Disha Patani's co-ord featuring a fitted crop top and mini skirt brings fiery confidence to NYE. Red, sequins, and clean glam will instantly steal the spotlight
A white mini dress like the one worn by Shanaya Kapoor is a chic and minimal option for New Year. Style it with statement earrings and metallic heels to keep things festive
Suhana Khan's midi dress with a corset bodice and floral detailing paired with a black skirt gives structure and softness together. Perfect for those who like feminine glam with a dash of drama
If comfort tops your list, follow Alia Bhatt's lead. A little black dress accented with emerald rhinestones plus a dramatic bow adds just enough sparkle while staying easy to move in
