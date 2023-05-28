900 Uttar Pradesh artisans weaved for 10 lakh man-hours to carpet India's New Parliament building

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 28, 2023
As many as 900 weavers from the districts of Bhadohi and Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh have spent a whopping 10 lakh man hours to carpet India's New Parliament building that was inaugurated by PM Modi today
All Picture credit: OBEETEE Carpets
While the carpets of the Lok Sabha have the most intricate motifs of the peacock - symbolising India's national bird, those at the Rajya Sabha showcases the exquisite motifs of the national flower, the lotus
These carpets, adorned with meticulously crafted patterns and embellished with 20-25 shades, stand as a testament to India's unparalleled artistry
The mammoth exercise to create the magnificent carpets for the Parliament took over a year and a half, beginning in 2020, said Rudra Chatterjee, Chairman, Obeetee carpets- the compnay that got the massive order
While the colours used in the Rajya Sabha has been primarily inspired by the shade of Kokum Red, the look of the Lok Sabha is based on Indian agave green, with inspirations from the plumes of the Indian peacock
The manufacturing procedure was a tedious process as the weavers had to craft the carpets for halls measuring up to 17,500 square feet each
The design team, had to meticulously craft the carpet in separate pieces and seamlessly join them together, ensuring that the creative mastery of the weavers blended harmoniously to create a unified carpet that can sustain heavy footfall
The master craftsmen hail from tiny villages of Uttar Pradesh, 800 kms from Delhi -carrying on a legacy dating back to Emperor Akbar himself, have created a record of sorts - to dress up India's most iconic bastions of democracy
