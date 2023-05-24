From luxurious carpets to 5,000 exquisite paintings: Inside India's new Parliament building

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 24, 2023
The new Parliament building which is part of the redevelopment of Central Vista will be inaugurated on May 28, 2023. Here are some of the features that make this an indigenous New Parliament
The Lok Sabha design is inspired by the national bird 'Peacock' with a capacity of 888 seats. The building is equipped with the most recent technologies
The Rajya Sabha design is inspired by the national flower 'Lotus' and has a capacity of up to 336 seats
‘Sengol’, a historical sceptre from Tamil Nadu, which was received by first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to represent transfer of power from the British will be installed in the new Parliament building
Nearly 5,000 pieces of art- paintings, decorative art, wall panels, stone sculptures and metal objects to be showcased across 65,000 metres of space in the building
The new Parliament will also house centuries-old Phad paintings of Rajasthan that depict the narratives of the folk deities of the state by artist Kalyan Joshi and his team
The new building’s 6 entrances exhibit statues of 'auspicious animals' chosen based on their importance in Indian culture, vaastu shastra and traits such as wisdom, victory, power and success
Custom made luxurious carpets to adorn the Parliament are from Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh
The building, will also have granite statues devoted to freedom fighters and people involved in the making of the Constitution, three ceremonial foyers, India and Constitution galleries
The structure is also created with access for individuals with disabilities and environmental sustainability in mind
