IN PICS: The first look of India's new Parliament building

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 21, 2023
The new Parliament building which is part of the redevelopment of Central Vista is likely to open by January end
The design of the Lok Sabha is inspired by the national bird 'Peacock'
While the design of the Rajya Sabha is inspired by the national flower 'Lotus'. It will have a capacity of up to 384 seats
The meeting rooms and offices will be equipped with the most recent technologies in the new Parliament
The new Parliament building will have a grand constitution hall to showcase India's democratic heritage
It will have a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space
The estimated cost of construction of the Parliament building is Rs 971 crore. This includes everything from construction to safety equipment and all other features
On Dec 10, 2020, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building in Delhi, at an event that was attended by various political leaders and ministers
Thanks For Reading!