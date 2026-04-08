Neha Dhupia Explores Malaysia Like A Local, Savours Delicious Cuisine With Close Friends

By: Aanchal C | April 08, 2026
Neha Dhupia recently treated her social media followers to a vibrant peek into her Malaysia diaries, sharing a fun carousel of moments that captured her trip in full swing
The actress kept her street style effortlessly chic, stepping out in an all-black outfit paired with sunglasses, her hair loose and carefree
True to her personality, Neha made sure to eat her way through the country as she was spotted digging into a steaming bowl of noodle soup
One of the highlights of her trip was a stop at a local eatery, where she posed with a colourful spread of desserts
A fresh coconut drink also made it into her feed, proving that Neha knows exactly how to cool down and soak in the tropical vibes the right way
Between all the exploring and eating, Neha also had work on her plate and she gave followers a behind-the-scenes look at her glam session ahead of an event at a hotel
Summing up her whirlwind trip in true Neha style, she captioned the post "A multitasking minute in Malaysia
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