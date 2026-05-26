Nayanthara Shares Sun-Kissed Moments with Husband Vignesh Shivan & Son In New Pics

By: Rahul M | May 26, 2026

Nayanthara once again melted hearts online after sharing dreamy family moments with husband Vignesh Shivan and their son on social media

The new pictures beautifully captured the golden warmth of sunrise, with creative camera angles adding an artistic vibe

She kept her style basic and comfortable in a sleek tank top, paired with relaxed bottoms and a gold watch

In romantic photos, Nayanthara and Vignesh appeared completely lost in the moment, posing naturally and soaking in the peaceful atmosphere together

While Nayanthara aced minimal black look, her husband appeared a classic white tee, styled with a stylish silver chain

Apart from the couple’s heartfelt chemistry, other pictures highlighted soft parenting moments between the actress and her little one

Known as one of Tamil cinema’s most adored couples, Nayanthara and Vignesh continue to give followers heartwarming glimpses of their joyful family life through candid social media updates

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