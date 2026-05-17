Nayanthara Looks Dreamy In Chic Polka Dot Dress From Her Romantic Rome Vacation

By: Aanchal C | May 17, 2026
Actress Nayanthara is currently soaking in the beauty of Rome with husband Vignesh Shivan and their children, and her dreamy vacation wardrobe is winning the internet
Sharing glimpses from the family getaway on Instagram, the Indian star looked effortlessly elegant while posing in a blooming rose garden surrounded by picturesque greenery
For the relaxed holiday outing, Nayanthara slipped into a chic polka dot midi dress that perfectly balanced vintage charm with modern elegance
The sleeveless outfit featured delicate strappy shoulders and a bold plunging neckline, giving the otherwise soft silhouette a glamorous edge
Keeping things minimal and fuss-free, the actress skipped heavy jewellery and only styled the look with a few statement rings
Her beauty look elevated the entire outfit with smokey eyes, flushed cheeks, a natural glowing base, and nude lips
Completing the aesthetic, Nayanthara tied her hair into a relaxed messy bun decorated with flowers
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