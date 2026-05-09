Ananya Panday Looks Dreamy In ₹99,500 Blue Anarkali & Chand-Inspired Hairstyle

By: Aanchal C | May 09, 2026

Ananya Panday continued her stylish promotional streak for Chand Mera Dil, serving soft regal vibes in a pastel-blue ethnic ensemble

The actress wore a beautifully ₹99,500 Anarkali set by Torani, which was adorned with soft yellow floral embroidery

The flowy silhouette was paired with a matching blue churidar and matching dupatta, keeping it monochromatic yet elegant

She accessorised with statement jewellery, including an exquisite choker and dangling earrings that perfectly complemented the soft pastel palette

Her makeup was equally dreamy with a dewy, glowing base, rosy cheeks, winged eyeliner and soft, glossy lips

Ananya rounded off her desi glam with a sleek bun decorated with moon-inspired hair accessories, adding a whimsical finishing touch

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