Navratri Day 9: What Does Maa Siddhidatri Devi Represent?

By: Manasi Kamble | October 11, 2024
Siddhidatri is the ninth and final form of the Hindu mother goddess Mahadevi, also known as Durga.
She is worshipped on the ninth day of Navratri, a festival that takes place over nine nights.
Siddhidatri is believed to: Fulfill divine aspirations, Grant wisdom and spiritual knowledge to her devotees.
She is seen as a goddess who can take away ignorance from her devotees, Bestow siddhis (accomplishments) upon her devotees, and Provide direction and energy to planet Ketu.
In depictions, Siddhidatri is often shown with four arms, holding a mace, a discus, a lotus, and a conch shell.
The name Siddhidatri means "giver of supernatural powers" or "bestower of perfection"
मां सिद्धिदात्री का बीज मंत्र : मां सिद्धिदात्री का बीज मंत्र 'ह्रीं क्लीं ऐें सिद्धये नमः" है। मां सिद्धिदात्री का प्रिय रंग : मां सिद्धिदात्री को सफेद औऱ बैंगनी रंग अति प्रिय है। इस दिन पूजा के दौरान सफेद या बैंगनी वस्त्र धारण कर सकते हैं।
Thanks For Reading!