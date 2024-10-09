Navratri Day 7: What Does Maa Kalratri Devi Represent?

By: Manasi Kamble | October 09, 2024

Maa Kalratri is a fierce manifestation of the goddess Durga

Pinterest

The name "Kaalratri" comes from the Sanskrit words "Kaala" (time or death) and "Ratri" (night).

Pinterest

Her dark complexion symbolizes the darkness of ignorance, which she dispels with the light of wisdom and truth.

Pinterest

Maa Kalratri Devi represents the destruction of evil spirits, demons, and negative energies

Pinterest

She is an emblem of strength and protection, and is believed to instill bravery and courage in her devotees.

Pinterest

Yogis and Tantriks worship her to activate their crown chakra and seek protection from negative influences.

Pinterest

She rides a black donkey to represent vanquishing negativity. she shows her love for and protection of all animals.

Pinterest

Thanks For Reading!

Navratri Day 7: Maa Kalratri; Colour, Devi Significance And Everything To Know
Find out More