Navratri Day 7: What Does Maa Kalratri Devi Represent?

By: Manasi Kamble | October 09, 2024
Maa Kalratri is a fierce manifestation of the goddess Durga
The name "Kaalratri" comes from the Sanskrit words "Kaala" (time or death) and "Ratri" (night).
Her dark complexion symbolizes the darkness of ignorance, which she dispels with the light of wisdom and truth.
Maa Kalratri Devi represents the destruction of evil spirits, demons, and negative energies
She is an emblem of strength and protection, and is believed to instill bravery and courage in her devotees.
Yogis and Tantriks worship her to activate their crown chakra and seek protection from negative influences.
She rides a black donkey to represent vanquishing negativity. she shows her love for and protection of all animals.
