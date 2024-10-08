Navratri Day 6: What Does Devi Katyayani Represent?

By: Manasi Kamble | October 08, 2024
Maa Katyayani is the 6th incarnation of Maa Durga
Devi Katyayani is a Hindu goddess who represents wisdom, harmony
Her blessings are said to cleanse devotees of their sins, dispel negative energies, and remove obstacles. Also known as Mahishasur Mardini
She embarks the power to overcome obstacles and embodies qualities of intelligence and peace
She represents the divine principle and form of the Mother Divine which is behind terrible natural calamities and disasters
Devi Katyayani is associated with the planet Brihaspati
Maa Katyayani Devi Mantra: 'ॐ ह्रीं नम:।। ' चन्द्रहासोज्जवलकराशार्दुलवरवाहना। कात्यायनी शुभं दद्याद्देवी दानवघातिनी।। ॐ देवी कात्यायन्यै नमः॥
