Navratri Day 6: What Does Devi Katyayani Represent?

By: Manasi Kamble | October 08, 2024

Maa Katyayani is the 6th incarnation of Maa Durga

Devi Katyayani is a Hindu goddess who represents wisdom, harmony

Her blessings are said to cleanse devotees of their sins, dispel negative energies, and remove obstacles. Also known as Mahishasur Mardini

She embarks the power to overcome obstacles and embodies qualities of intelligence and peace

She represents the divine principle and form of the Mother Divine which is behind terrible natural calamities and disasters

Devi Katyayani is associated with the planet Brihaspati

Maa Katyayani Devi Mantra: 'ॐ ह्रीं नम:।। ' चन्द्रहासोज्जवलकराशार्दुलवरवाहना। कात्यायनी शुभं दद्याद्देवी दानवघातिनी।। ॐ देवी कात्यायन्यै नमः॥

