Navratri Day 4 Colour Is Yellow: Sushine Looks To Try Festive Celebration

By: Rahul M | September 25, 2025
The colour for Shardiya Navratri day four celebration is Yellow. This bright colour brings peace and happiness into your life
A classic saree is the ultimate outfit for women's fashion during the festive season. Adorn yourself in a floral six yard just like Alia Bhatt for celebration
Men can opt for a basic or embroidered yellow kurta for the day four of the Shardiya Navratri celebration, similar to one worn by Vicky Kaushal
For a minimal yet elegant look, you can drape a plain and stylish satin silk saree just like Rashmika Mandana for a fuss-free festivity
As we spoke about kurtas for men, here is one more inspiration by Kartik Aaryan of a similar-looking style that you can try
The festive season asks for some trendy prints and dramatic looks, so why not add a floral-patterned saree, one like Shilpa Shetty's, for Shardiya Navratri
An outfit is incomplete without accessorising. Style your saree look just like Shraddha Kapoor by adding a mangtika and polti to your outfit
