Navratri Day 3 Colour Is Blue: Saree, Suit And Other Royal Looks To Try

By: Rahul M | September 24, 2025
Shardiya Navratri Day 3 colour is Royal Blue. Denoting richness and serenity, royal blue brings elegance and a regal touch to celebrations
Janhavi Kapoor's latest look, draping late mother Sridevi's Manish Malhotra saree in a royal blue hue, is perfect for a stunning celebration
Men can also adorn a traditional royal blue bandhgala suit and pants set, just like Ranveer Singh, for Shardiya Navratri day 3 celebration
One can opt for a striking blue six-yard like Suhana Khan paired with a matching blouse, for a more modern yet elegant festive look
Men can take styling cues from actor Shah Rukh Khan on how to effortlessly rock a royal blue sherwani on Navratri
Style an exquisite saree just like Alia Bhatt in a royal blue sharara-inspired drape with a sequined blouse for grabbing eyeballs on the festive floor
Lastly, Priyanka Chopra's royal blue Banarasi saree is a comfortable yet beautiful option for a fuss-free Navratri celebration
