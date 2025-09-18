Navratri 2025: Foods To Eat While Fasting

By: Amisha Shirgave | September 18, 2025

Shardiya Navratri 2025 begins from September 22. During this 9-day festival, devotees perform several rituals and worship Maa Durga, including fasting. Here are foods you can eat during fasting

All images from Canva

You can consume fruits like apples, bananas and papayas during Navratri fasting, which keeps you fuller and is great for energy

You can also include dairy products in your fasting meal, such as milk, yoghurt, and paneer, which are abundant in protein and calcium

Apart from fruits, you can also have fresh fruit juices, tea and coconut water for hydration and nutrition during the Shardiya Navratri festival

One of the staples of any fasting is Sabudana Khichdi. You can eat Sabudana dishes but avoid using table salt; instead, you can opt for rock salt

Almonds, cashews, walnuts and other dry fruits can also be consumed for Navratri fasting

Vegetables, including sweet potato, potato, pumpkin and bottle gourd can be used to make filling Navrati meals

Thanks For Reading!

Nita Ambani’s Jade Saree, Radhika’s Red Gown & Shloka’s Lace Dress Steal Spotlight At...
Find out More