Navratri 2025 Day 6 Colour Is Grey: Stunning Festive Looks To Try For Durga Puja

By: Rahul M | September 27, 2025

The colour for the day six celebration of Shardiya Navratri is Grey. The colour grey symbolises peace and purity. Here are extravagant and stunning festive fashion you can try:

A grey metallic saree paired with silver jewellery is perfect and trendy for a dazzling Shardiya Navratri celebration

Stand out in an all-grey suit look just like Shahid Kapoor's, which is chic and sophisticated for a festival

Go bold and exquisite, just like Shilpa Shetty in a shimmery silver six yard

Go all glamorous and shiny this Navratri. Take inspiration from Kiara Advani's shimmery lehenga look for the festive season

The grey and white combination is the best when paired together. Accessorise your look with a stylish watch, glasses and rings

A simple and plain grey kurta set for festive days can never go wrong. Opt for minimal makeup and accessorising

Thanks For Reading!

