Navratri 2025 Day 5 Colour Is Green: Trendy Styles You Can Try For Maa Durga Festival

By: Rahul M | September 26, 2025

The Shardiya Navratri Day 5 colour is Green. The colour green represents peace and a new beginning in life

Play with some colours and make your look stylish and trendy. Royal Blue is a great match with the Green saree in this Janhvi Kapoor look

A traditional kurta can never go out of trend. Go stylish with your look like Sidharth Malhotra in this attire

Draping a saree with jhumka and minimal makeup is minimal yet stunning. Try to create this look by Alia Bhatt for Shardiya Navratri

Who doesn't love a shiny outfit? Go shiny and shimmery this Navratri, just like Madhuri Dixit in this look

This green kurta look with a red patterned dupatta by Ranveer Singh should be your inspiration for men's traditional attire this Navratri

Many of us love heavy embroidery and patterned traditional attire, and this look by Kangana Ranaut is a perfect representation of that

