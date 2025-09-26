Navratri 2025 Day 5 Colour Is Green: Trendy Styles You Can Try For Maa Durga Festival

By: Rahul M | September 26, 2025
The Shardiya Navratri Day 5 colour is Green. The colour green represents peace and a new beginning in life
Play with some colours and make your look stylish and trendy. Royal Blue is a great match with the Green saree in this Janhvi Kapoor look
A traditional kurta can never go out of trend. Go stylish with your look like Sidharth Malhotra in this attire
Draping a saree with jhumka and minimal makeup is minimal yet stunning. Try to create this look by Alia Bhatt for Shardiya Navratri
Who doesn't love a shiny outfit? Go shiny and shimmery this Navratri, just like Madhuri Dixit in this look
This green kurta look with a red patterned dupatta by Ranveer Singh should be your inspiration for men's traditional attire this Navratri
Many of us love heavy embroidery and patterned traditional attire, and this look by Kangana Ranaut is a perfect representation of that
