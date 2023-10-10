Navratri 2023: Nine Colours For Nine Days Of The Festival; Check Out This Year's Date-Wise List

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 10, 2023
Navratri is around the corner and just like every year, here are the nine colours for nine days. These colours change every year, and Knowing the colours will help you choose your dresses accordingly. Day 1 of Navratri is Orange (October 15)
Day 2 of Navratri 2023 is for White (October 16). Take a cue from Kriti Sanon to wear a traditional white saree
Day 3 of Navratri 2023 is for Red (October 17). You can wear a fusion dress like Parineeti Chopra and shine like a diva
Day 4 of Navratri 2023 is for Royal Blue (October 18). A traditional Banarasi saree can never go out of fashion, finish the look with a gajra in your hair
Day 5 of Navratri 2023 is for Yellow (October 19). Take inspiration from Shilpa Shetty Kundra on how to rock the fusion co-ord set this festive season
Day 6 of Navratri 2023 is for Green (October 20). Take a cue on how to pair the saree with a traditional jewellery and gajra
Day 7 of Navratri 2023 is for Grey (October 21). Wear a readymade saree or simply an anarkali to shine like a star during the festivities
Day 8 of Navratri 2023 is for Purple (October 22). Take inspiration from Sara Ali Khan on how to rock the classic salwar kameez set, with long jhumkas
Day 9 of Navratri 2023 is for Peacock Green (October 23). The last of the fetsival is for the stunning shade of green, you can wear a chiffon saree or just a simple fusion dress
