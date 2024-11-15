National Press Day 2024: Know 6 Reasons Why Freedom Of Press Is Important In India

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 15, 2024
National Press Day is observed on November 16 to celebrate the establishment of Press Council of India in 1966. Here is why freedom of press is important in the country
A free press is essential for a healthy democracy. It enables citizens to stay informed about government policies, actions, and decisions, empowering them to make educated choices during elections
The press acts as a watchdog, keeping an eye on those in power. Without press freedom, corruption and mismanagement can thrive unchecked
Freedom of the press helps safeguard individual rights by highlighting instances of injustice, discrimination, and human rights violations
A free press ensures transparency by shedding light on government operations, policies, and expenditures
In a society without press freedom, power can be easily abused. A free press counters authoritarian tendencies by questioning policies, decisions, and actions that may undermine democracy
By raising awareness, the press mobilises public opinion and inspires collective action, driving social reform and progress
