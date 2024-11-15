7 Gurudwara's In Mumbai You Should Visit To Seek Blessings On Guru Nanak Jayanti

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 15, 2024
Mumbai is home to several gurudwaras that serve as spiritual havens for Sikhs. On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, here are the Gududwara's in Mumbai
All representative images from Canva
Gurudwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha in Dadar, is one of the most prominent gurudwaras in Mumbai. It offers peaceful vibes and organises regular kirtans and langar
Gurudwara Khalsa Sabha (Chembur). Known for its serene atmosphere, this gurudwara is a significant religious spot for Sikhs in the Chembur area
Gurudwara Shri Dashmesh Darbar in Powai. This gurudwara attracts many visitors for its beautiful architecture and devotion-filled ambiance. It holds regular prayers and langar services
Gurudwara Guru Nanak Darbar in Andheri East is popular among residents and visitors for its spacious prayer hall and community programs
Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Sion Koliwada is one of the oldest gurudwaras in Mumbai, this place is known for its historical significance and spiritual aura. It’s a hub for the Sikh community
Gurudwara Nanak Sadan in Bandra East offers a peaceful escape from the city’s hustle. It’s particularly beautiful during Sikh festivals
Thanks For Reading!