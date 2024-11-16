National Press Day 2024: 9 Indian Journalists Who Won Pulitzer Prize

By: Manasi Kamble | November 16, 2024
Named after Joseph Pulitzer, considered as the highest Journalism award is presented by Columbia University in New York annually. Let us look into 9 Indian Journalist who have been awarded with the Pulitzer Prize.
Gobind Behari Lal, the first Indian to win a Pulitzer Prize in 1937 for science reporting, paved the way for future journalists with his work at the San Francisco Examiner. His legacy emphasizes the importance of clear communication and diverse perspectives in media.
Jhumpa Lahiri, a London-born author raised in Rhode Island, is known for exploring themes of identity, immigration, and cultural assimilation in her work. Her Pulitzer Prize-winning debut collection, 'Interpreter of Maladies', captures the complexities of Indian and Indian American lives.
Geeta Anand, journalist and author, exposes societal issues through investigative reporting. Contributed to Pulitzer-winning team at Wall Street Journal in 2002. Focuses on business, health, and policy intersections.
Siddhartha Mukherjee, a Pulitzer Prize-winning author, skillfully blends medical history, personal stories, and scientific research in his acclaimed book 'The Emperor of All Maladies,' shedding light on the ongoing struggle against cancer and raising awareness globally.
Dar Yasin is a photographer and journalist from India. One of three photojournalists for Associated Press won the Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography in 2020 for his photos of India's actions in Kashmir.
Mukhtar Khan, born and raised in Indian Kashmir, has covered the region for over two decades, focusing on the Kashmir conflict, the 2005 earthquake, and stories between India and Pakistan. One AP photojournalist in trio won Pulitzer for capturing India-Kashmir images in 2020.
Channi Anand, a journalist near the India-Pakistan border, now focuses on social issues and natural disasters after reporting on political events for years. In 2020, he was one of three AP photographers awarded the Pulitzer Prize for documenting India's actions in Kashmir.
Vijay Seshadri won Pulitzer for a poetry that explores human consciousness, nature, memory, and existence, blending personal and universal themes with accessible yet profound language, encouraging readers to reflect on life's mysteries.
Danish Siddiqui, who won the Pulitzer Prize twice for photography and served as the Chief Photographer for Reuters in India, also had experience as a TV reporter. The Taliban assassinated him in 2021 during a crossfire. His body was mutilated and disrespected by the Taliban.
