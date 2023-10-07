Must-Have Mixer: 7 Indian Tonic Water Brands To Enhance Your Gin & Tonic

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 07, 2023

Tonic water one of the most popular Gin cocktails mixer that just helps elevate the cocktail flavour. Sepoy & Co is one of the most popular home grown Tonic water brand that one must definetely try

Bengal Bay another popular Indian Tonic water brand that is made from organic ingredients sourced from across the world like Peru's quinine, Thailand's Kafir lime and ginger & lemon juice from the Himalayas

Svami is another popular homegrown Tonic Water brand that offers separate kits for whisky and gin. You can try various fruity flavours from the brand with your Gins

Jade Forest is a brand that is popular for its range of ginger ales Tonic Waters. You can also find some really amazing Tomic flavours that are made from handpicked botanicals

PEER is a one of the new Indian brand that currently offers four flavours of Tonic Water. The brand's Mint Tonic Water has gained soem popularity in this small time

Malaki is a sparking water brand that was showcased in popular Indian reality TV show Shark Tank. The brand has a variety of flavours and is available in cans and mini bottles as well

Polka Pop is another Indian Sparkling Water brand that is known for its fruity flavours and quirky small bottles

