Mumbai: Inside Mouni Roy's new restaurant 'Badmaash' in Andheri

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 31, 2023

Popular Bollywood actress Mouni Roy, recently launched her first restaurant 'Badmaash' in Mumbai's Andheri

Mouni Roy/Instagram

With plants adorning the roof, the restaurant's interiors have the appearance of a magical tropical jungle

Badmaash/Instagram

Just like a film set, the bar area has been kept minimal in white

Zomato

The semi-circular couch and the big chandelier above is all about style

Zomato

Neon signs and bright yellow- orange chairs bring that much needed pop of colour in the space

Zomato

The restaurant also has some amazing paintings like the 'tiger' and flamingoes that complete the tropical jungle vibe

Zomato

Last but not the least, Badmaash's big neon logo definetely screams fun

Mouni Roy/Instagram

Thanks For Reading!

Mumbai: Review: Poco Loco's new outlet in SOBO offers an immersive dining experience with delectable...
Find out More