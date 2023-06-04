Mumbai has two haunted railway stations, here are other six in India that scream spooky stories

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 04, 2023
Most of us enjoy haunted stories that come from a mall, a palace, or a train station. While we may hear that story and forget, there are train stations in India which are believed to be haunted. People around the station have given recorded evidences about the unnatural
Dombivali railway station: People say thousands of accidents have taken place in this area and a lot of screams can be heard around the station. Some people says that a lady stands at the station every night crying and saying she wants to return home but can't
Mulund railway station: Many travellers and locals say they hear shouts, howls and cries in the evening. These cries are of the people who were killed by train while crossing the tracks
Begunkodor station, West Bengal: People near the station claim that they have seen a woman in white saree appearing during midnight. It is believed that these women were once killed in a train accident at this station. This station is often called the 'ghost railway station of India’
Barog Station, Shimla: This station was built by a British railway engineer, Colonel Barog. It is believed that due to the failure of the project led Colonel Barog kill himself near the tunnel of the station. Every passenger feels their spine chill as they enter the tunnel
Naini Junction, Uttar Pradesh: Situated close to the Naini Jail, where numerous political dissidents were tormented once upon a time, travellers at Naini Junction have claimed to see ghosts roam around the junction after sunset
Ludhiana Junction, Punjab: Subhash, an ex computer reservation system official died in 2004. People here believe that his soul still frequents at reservation centre
Sohagpur Station, Madhya Pradesh: Many people have supposedly heard different kinds of voices at the station when the train halted on the platform or even otherwise during the night time in general. These people believe that it is a lady screaming in pain and agony
Chittoor Railway Station, Andhra Pradesh: Both ends of the Chittoor railway station remain deserted in the late evenings due to the fear among the people of Chittoor. It is believed that the station and its premises are wandered by the soul late CRPF official named Hari Singh who was attacked by the RPF workforce on the train going from Delhi to Kerala
Because his injuries got serious, he had to get down at Chittoor railway station and was admitted to a local hospital there only to die within 10 days because of his injuries. Since then, it is believed that his soul has been roaming on the platforms of the railway station in search of justice and vengeance
