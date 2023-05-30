Mumbai-based artist creates artwork with Cardboard; CHECK PICS

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 30, 2023

On 'World Environment Day' on June 5, Artist Bandana Jain with a series of works named 'An Ode to Consumerism' talks about human behaviour, its trap and a subtle message about environment protection

We are in the era where everybody is being judged on the basis of material possession. Despite the fact that it will only give us greed, anxiety, restlessness and unsatisfied life. We create and consume without thinking about its repercussions on the environment or on us

This environment day Artist Bandana Jain showcases a series of work named, 'Consumerism' where she is talking about the evolution of humankind and its impact

It will work as a food of thought to understand the right balance between creation and consumption

Bandana Jain is a contemporary artist and a design expert. Her love for the environment is vividly visible from the kind of work she does

She unconventionally creates luxury art pieces. Through her artwork, Bandana wants to create a strong social impact on society

