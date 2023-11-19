Mumbai: 7 Resto Pubs To Watch India Vs Australia World Cup Finale With Your Friends

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 19, 2023
Mitron At George, Fort is another fantastic place to watch the India vs Australia match live. The place offers a good ambience, food and drinks for you and your buddies
The Irish House is all set for the epic clash. To add more excitement to your match day with friends the resto pub has declared 1+1 Happy Hours on the entire bar menu till midnight- if India wins
Beer Cafe a popular budget-friendly resto pub in Mumbai, is perfect to watch the epic Cricket match between India and Australia. Wear your jersey for 15% off, convert 4s into 6s (buy 4, get 6), and enjoy free Bleed Blue Shots!
Someplace Else in BKC is another such place where you can watch the match live with your friends and family. The electrifying place that has a quirky wall art, fancy lanterns is also popular for its variety food and drinks
Social, one of the most popular resto pubs amongst the youth in the country, is all set to love stream the match as well. Visit your nearest Social outlet with your friends to enjoy an evening full of excitement
The Studs Sports Bar and Grill in Thane and Juhu is another place for Sports lovers. The place is known for its amazing ambience, make sure to enjoy the the thrilling live screening of India vs Australia cricket match
Hitchki, a popular resto-pubs that has outets in various places in Mumbai is all set to host match screenings for the thrilling finale match. Get ready to sip away the night with the winning night!
