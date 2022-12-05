Mumbai: 5 stores to rent your favourite designer's lehenga for wedding without paying much

By: Chhaya Gupta | December 05, 2022

Want to slay your loved ones wedding functions with your looks and do not wish to spend more on buying a new outfit? Renting lehengas for the festivities could be the best option and a step towards sustainable fashion as well

The Clothing Rental in Bandra (W) rents lehengas from INR 6,000 onwards. This bluish grey foil-work-lehenga comes with a strappy-crop-top and the sheer net dupatta is detailed with gold embellished border would look good on all the bridesmaids

The Clothing Rental

Light pink flared lehenga has gold foil work details with foil embellished strappy blouse and a pink dupatta with gold foil border- a perfect wear for the sangeet function. You can expect a good discount here.

The Clothing Rental

Stylease in Andheri (E) is a Mumbai-based e-store offering rental ethnic wear for wedding occasions from INR 3,500 onwards. They also offer customisation options. Grey and pink Lucknowi mirror lehenga can be accessorised with jewelled palm cuff with attached ring to shine like a star during wedding functions

Stylease

Doree in Malad (W) merges a variety of contemporary designs with pocket-friendly prices. Their lehengas come in a variety of hues. This outfit is sure to make you look oh-so-charming on any occasion. Price: on request and you can bargain a lot

Doree

Plum embroidered sequence top and net cape jacket set with exquisite georgette palazzo pants with a choker set could be your dream outfit for any wedding event

Doree

Flyrobe in Santacruz is one of the biggest fashion rental platforms in India at multiple cities and locations, offers a wide array of lehengas on rent. You can choose multiple styles of Lehengas according to the occasion. A colourful lehenga with pink, orange and green hues would look great for wedding reception

Flyrobe

Wearing a lemon yellow floral embroidery lehenga skirt and ruffle dupatta would make you look like a princess

Flyrobe

Kuro India is a rental portal for Indian ethnic wear. Lilac lehenga set is for all those girls who like subtle light colours and minimalism. Starting price for these designer lehengas is INR 2,500. You can also opt for pay later option

Kuro

Black embroidered lehenga set would oomph up your look, just wear suitable accessories like jhumkas and black bangles. The rental stores have your favourite designer lehengas available on rent too

Kuro

