MS Dhoni Poses With Wife Sakshi Singh In Ethnic Looks: 'Thala's Soulmate For A Reason,' Says Fans

By: Aanchal C | March 10, 2026

MS Dhoni's wife, Sakshi Singh, delighted her followers with a carousel with stunning pictures on Instagram

The beautiful selfies featured Sakshi in a elegant ivory saree adorned with blue floral detailing

She completed her classic drape with diamond jewels, including a necklace, dangling earrings and a nose pin

In one picture, Sakshi posed with Dhoni, who wore a white-blue sherwani set

Sakshi also stunned in a vivid green-toned salwar suit, oozing punjabi kudi energy

The ensemble was intricately embroidered with white thread work, completed with traditional jhumkas

Rosy cheeks, subtle eyeshadow and mauve lips rounded off her desi look

