Mrunal Thakur Looks Regal In Backless Orange Anarkali, Gajra-Adorned Hair

By: Aanchal C | May 21, 2026
Mrunal Thakur is serving pure royal energy in her latest ethnic appearance, stunning fans in a striking orange Anarkali
The floor-length ensemble came drenched in intricate golden embroidery, with delicate floral patterns flowing beautifully across the silhouette, making the outfit look rich and regal
Adding a contemporary twist to the classic outfit was the dramatic deep U-shaped back design, which added boldness to the otherwise ethnic look
She layered the vibrant ensemble with a soft cream dupatta featuring subtle golden detailing, creating a contrast that balanced the brightness of the orange beautifully
Mrunal’s jewellery choices added extra grandeur to the look with oversized gold jhumkas adorned with ruby-toned accents, a traditional maang tikka and statement ring
Her glam remained soft yet impactful with smoky kohl-lined eyes, sculpted skin, rosy cheeks and warm nude lips
Completing the regal aesthetic, the actress styled her hair in a sleek bun wrapped with fresh white gajra flowers
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