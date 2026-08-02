Mouni Roy Wishes Fans Happy Friendship Day In A Romantic Floral Dress: See Pics

By: Aanchal C | August 02, 2026
Mouni Roy marked Friendship Day with a heartfelt note as she shared a fresh set of dreamy photos on Instagram
Along with the pictures, she wrote, "She'll be love & lovin' x P.S (Happy friends day my hearts, you all know who you are)," sending warm wishes to her closest friends and fans
In the photos, Mouni stunned in a figure-flattering maxi dress, featuring blooming floral prints in delicate shades of blush, lavender, ivory, dusty pink and sage green
The body-hugging silhouette and plunging neckline enhanced her look effortlessly, while the skirt flowed into a graceful flared hem
Keeping accessories understated, she opted for dainty diamond rings that allowed the floral print and silhouette to remain the focal point of the ensemble
Her beauty look perfectly complemented the outfit with bronzed makeup, softly defined eyes, fluttery lashes and a nude lip for a fresh, glowing finish
Mouni rounded off her glam with her hair in loose, side-parted waves, adding effortless grace to the overall look
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