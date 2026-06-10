Mouni Roy Sets The Internet On Fire In Strapless Ball Gown In New Photoshoot

By: Aanchal C | June 10, 2026

After making headlines with her glamorous Cannes Film Festival 2026 appearances, Mouni Roy is once again turning heads with a stunning new photoshoot

The actress slipped into a beautiful dark olive-green gown that blended elegance with high-fashion drama, making for a truly captivating look

The strapless ensemble featured a structured corset bodice adorned with intricate beadwork and sparkling crystal embellishments, adding a luxurious touch

Designed to accentuate her frame, the fitted upper half hugged her silhouette before flowing effortlessly into a voluminous tulle skirt

Keeping the focus firmly on the gown, Mouni skipped jewellery altogether and completed the outfit with a pair of sleek black heels

Her softly styled wavy hair, paired with glamorous makeup, added the perfect finishing touch to the show-stopping fashion moment

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