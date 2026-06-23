Mouni Roy Looks Ethereal In White And Gold Saree, Serves Timeless Elegance

By: Aanchal C | June 23, 2026

Mouni Roy is once again proving why she'll always be a saree girl at heart. The actress recently dropped a series of dreamy photos on Instagram and captioned them, "A young runaway spirited & willy x #thesareegirlfromthedrafts"

For the photoshoot, Mouni chose an elegant white saree featuring a stunning gold border adorned with delicate pearl embellishments, adding just the right amount of glamour to the classic drape

She paired the saree with a shimmering gold blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline, a daring backless silhouette and intricate rhinestone embellishments that instantly elevated the look

Keeping her accessories refined yet impactful, Mouni opted for gold earrings accented with emerald details that added a subtle pop of colour

=She completed the jewellery game with a statement gold kada and a few bold rings that was minimal yet stunning

Her beauty look was soft and radiant, perfectly complementing the outfit. A dewy base, rosy cheeks, fluttery mascara-coated lashes, softly defined eyes and nude lips gave her an effortless glow

The actress styled her hair in a sleek bun adorned with delicate hair ornaments, adding a regal touch to the ensemble while letting the saree and blouse remain the stars of the show

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