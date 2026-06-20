'Saree Girl Forever': Mouni Roy Turns Heads In Butter-Yellow Saree And Sweetheart-Neck Blouse

By: Rutunjay Dole | June 20, 2026
Mouni embraced the season's favourite pastel hue in a soft butter-yellow Chanderi saree that exuded understated elegance and feminine charm.
She wore Kavana's Surili Chanderi Saree, priced at ₹20,800 and crafted in a sheer and lightweight Chanderi weave.
The saree featured intricate vine embroidery tracing along its borders, lending the ensemble a handcrafted and refined appeal.
Mouni paired the saree with Kavana's Surili Chanderi Blouse in a striking rani-red hue, creating a bold yet elegant contrast.
The sleeveless blouse featured a flattering sweetheart neckline adorned with tonal embroidery along the straps and neckline, adding festive glamour to the ensemble.
She accessorised with oversized gold-toned chandbali earrings that beautifully complemented the traditional look and amplified its celebratory mood.